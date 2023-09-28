Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

