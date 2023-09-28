Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 66.2% in September

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $71.30 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $77.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

