Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

