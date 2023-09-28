Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 231.3% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 231.3% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $193.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.62 and its 200 day moving average is $195.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $158.95 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

