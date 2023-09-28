Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.7% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

