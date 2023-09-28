Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Boosted by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after buying an additional 502,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

