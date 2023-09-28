Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

