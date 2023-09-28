Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 220.1% from the August 31st total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,847,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Low Beta Stocks To Offset A Possible Hard Landing
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Intriguing ETFs Trading Under $10 a Share
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.