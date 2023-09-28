Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

