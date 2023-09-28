VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 3.3%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. 999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

VEON Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

