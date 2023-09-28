Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Short Interest Down 78.0% in September

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Verde Clean Fuels stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.38 and a current ratio of 8.38. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

