Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Up 64.1% in September

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the August 31st total of 344,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Versus Systems Price Performance
Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 116.79% and a negative net margin of 2,512.55%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
