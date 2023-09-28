VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Down 78.7% in September

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $44.41 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,964,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,331,000 after purchasing an additional 723,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,866,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,828,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after buying an additional 189,053 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.