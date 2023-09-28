VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Down 78.7% in September

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:UITB opened at $44.41 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
