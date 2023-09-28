VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.67

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.67 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 62974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 136,603 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,359,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

