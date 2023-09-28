VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.67

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.67 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 62974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.