VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Shares Down 21.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 107,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 111,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$14.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.81 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 72.20% and a negative net margin of 24.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.3216216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

