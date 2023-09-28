Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, an increase of 476.1% from the August 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:VRAX opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Virax Biolabs Group has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.