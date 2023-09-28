VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 52.3% in September

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTSI. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

VirTra Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTSI opened at $5.90 on Thursday. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.73.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in VirTra by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in VirTra in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

