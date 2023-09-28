Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $16.44 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 9.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.04.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $263.40 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

