Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,291 shares during the period. Amplitude comprises approximately 1.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,488.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,488.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

