Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.