Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMAR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of VMAR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 294.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vision Marine Technologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

