Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Gregg Williams Acquires 24,088 Shares

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams purchased 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,883.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,740 shares in the company, valued at $219,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, September 27th, Gregg Williams purchased 1,026 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Gregg Williams purchased 21,028 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,345.76.

On Monday, September 18th, Gregg Williams bought 66,743 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,073.28.

On Thursday, September 14th, Gregg Williams bought 35,036 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.20.

On Monday, September 11th, Gregg Williams bought 1,854 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,761.30.

On Thursday, September 7th, Gregg Williams bought 33,700 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,678.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams bought 4,997 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,647.21.

On Thursday, August 31st, Gregg Williams bought 5,295 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,871.40.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VANI opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VANI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth about $822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivani Medical by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,433 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vivani Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.