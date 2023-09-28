vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.05.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
