vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.05.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

