Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 303 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

