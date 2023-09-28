Wallington Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LTG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

