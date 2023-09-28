Wallington Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Roche by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Roche by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Roche by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Roche Stock Performance

RHHBY stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHHBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

