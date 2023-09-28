Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after acquiring an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

