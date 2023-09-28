Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

