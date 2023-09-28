Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 2.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

