Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,859,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

WMT traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $162.47. 370,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.93. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $437.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,580. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

