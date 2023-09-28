Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.44.

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.43 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $125,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,820 shares in the company, valued at $178,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 402,535 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $4,923,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,690,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,515,585.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $125,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,878 shares of company stock worth $5,199,246. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

