Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Washington Federal Price Performance

WAFDP stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Washington Federal has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.68.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.