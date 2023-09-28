Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 192.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 35,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.7% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.89.

Watsco Stock Up 6.2 %

Watsco stock opened at $377.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $383.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

