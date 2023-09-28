Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 2.8%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.38 and last traded at $57.68. 196,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,286,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

Wayfair Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,361,760.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,287.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,423,015.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,552,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,361,760.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,287.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,898 shares of company stock worth $6,850,843 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 628.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

