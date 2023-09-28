Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5 %

TSLA opened at $240.50 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.35. The company has a market capitalization of $763.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

