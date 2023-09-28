Weaver Consulting Group Buys 487 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.20 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

