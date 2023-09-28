Weaver Consulting Group Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS USMV opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

