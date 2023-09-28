Weaver Consulting Group Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,706 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 1.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS PJUN opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $586.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

