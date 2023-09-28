Weaver Consulting Group Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $804.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

