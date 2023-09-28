Weaver Consulting Group Has $463,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 97.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.