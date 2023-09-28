Weaver Consulting Group Invests $222,000 in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Stantec Price Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $69.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

