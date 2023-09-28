Weaver Consulting Group Purchases New Stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,533,000.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDSI opened at $50.29 on Thursday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

