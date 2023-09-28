Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $196.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $59.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

