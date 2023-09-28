Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMAR. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 733.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 392,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 345,727 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $10,354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,862.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 315,754 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $4,973,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $418.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

