Weaver Consulting Group Sells 108 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.60.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

