Weaver Consulting Group Sells 4,681 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

