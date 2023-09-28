Weaver Consulting Group Sells 916 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 584,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after buying an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.5% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $13,030,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $1,038,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $647.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.