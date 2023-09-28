Welch Group LLC Sells 389 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $3,403,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $355.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.71. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

