Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. First County Bank CT acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 250,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

