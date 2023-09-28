West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $269.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.73.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.